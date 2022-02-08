STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets Amit Shah, discusses state issues amid pressure to expand Cabinet

Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, gave a summary of the achievements of his government over the past six months.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed state developments, amid pressure to carry out a cabinet reshuffle soon.

"At the same time, the CM discussed the state of affairs (in Karnataka) with Amit Shah ji," an official statement said.

Bommai also submitted a study conducted by ISAAC on benefits of the pro-people schemes on the poor, it said.

Shah appreciated the achievements of the state government in the meeting, it added.

Earlier during the day, the chief minister said that he would discuss cabinet reshuffle with the top party leaders provided he gets an appointment.

"These issues can be discussed if the central leadership gives time. I cannot share immediately. I can share only after the meeting and before leaving (to Bengaluru)," he told reporters adding, "I will meet them if they confirm."

Bommai is under pressure to expand or rejig his cabinet soon.

However, as per sources, it will be done after the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.

There are currently 30 ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

The chief minister plans to meet BJP National President J P Nadda on Tuesday to discuss political developments in the state.

