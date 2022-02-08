STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM Bommai calls on Rajnath Singh

Bommai, who is on a two-day visit, plans to meet BJP chief J P Nadda during the day to discuss cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Published: 08th February 2022 12:53 PM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday called on Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here and discussed issues of the state.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel as well as Members of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi and Umesha Jadhav were also present in the meeting.

"Met our Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh ji in New Delhi today and presented a copy of a compilation of our govt's achievements in the last six months as well as an ISEC study report on the impact of various policy decisions," Bommai tweeted.

Before meeting the Defence minister, Bommai held a meeting with legal experts in the national capital on inter-state water disputes, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Ravikumara and state government Advocate General Prabhulinga Navadagi were present.

Comments

