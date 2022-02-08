Stop provoking religious sentiments: DK Shivakumar on hijab row

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Monday accused the BJP government of raising the hijab controversy, claiming that the saffron party is worried about defeat in the elections.

Addressing a press meet here, Shivakumar said that creating a controversy over the hijab is a big insult to the country. “Instead of creating jobs for the youth and tapping the tourism potential of the coastal region, they (the government) have indulged in provoking religious sentiments over minor issues.

It is a big conspiracy,” he further alleged. Explaining the Congress’ stand over the issue, Shivakumar said that the Constitution is “their religion and they are bound to follow it”. Referring to one of the girls from a government college in Udupi approaching the Karnataka High Court seeking permission to wear hijab, he said that they will go by the court’s order. To another query on the same issue, he stated that the opinions of both Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party are the same.

On Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar referring to the nation as ‘Hindu Rashtra’, Shivakumar stated that the minister should stick to the oath he took as MLA and minister. “He should not try to sow the seeds of hatred. Parents are worried,” he noted.

Referring to the rise in prices of essential commodities and disinvestment in PSUs, he felt that the people of the country are yearning for change. Meanwhile, the KPCC chief said that the party has set a target to enrol 50 lakh members in the state during the ongoing membership drive.