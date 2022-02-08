STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension in college in Karnataka as student groups indulge in sloganeering

Published: 08th February 2022 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Hijab, Muslim women protest

For representational purpose. Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: An air of tension prevailed at the MGM college at Manipal in Udupi after two groups of students wearing hijabs and saffron shawls raised slogans against each other on the campus on Tuesday.

A group of girl students of the college wearing burqas and hijab entered the college and held a protest in the premises raising slogans in favour of the right to wear head scarves. Boys and girls wearing saffron shawls also came to the college and raised slogans in retaliation.

The college gate was locked by the staff, while both groups of students waited near the gate.

College principal Devidas Nayak and the teaching staff tried to convince the students, but both sides refused to relent.

A large posse of the policemen are present at the spot. The student groups are raising slogans like "we want justice" and "Vande Mataram".

"The college management is holding talks with the district administration," sources said.

Karnataka High Court is to hear on Tuesday a writ petition by a Muslim girl student of government pre-university college, Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab in college.

Karnataka Hijab row Karnataka Hijab Hijab protest
