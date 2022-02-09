Close educational institutions for a week: Congress as hijab row spirals out of control in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the hijab row spreads across the State forcing the government to declare a three-day holiday for high schools and colleges, Congress said the situation has gone out of control and the state government should declare holiday for a week.

Expressing concern over the protests taking a violent turn at several places, State Congress president, DK Shivakumar said, “The situation in some Karnataka educational institutions has gone so out of hand that in one case the National Flag was replaced by a saffron flag.

Affected institutions should be closed for a week to restore law and order. Teaching can continue online.” Shivakumar took to social media stating that some anti-national elements allied with BJP brought down the Tricolour in a college in Shivammoga. His remarks drew flak from home minister, Araga Jnanendra, who termed it as a false and provocative statement, and said that the National Flag wasn’t brought down as he alleged.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said it is good that the government announced a three-day holiday for high schools and colleges to bring the situation under control. “The next step should be to resolve the contentious issue by finding a middle ground and seeking conciliation,” he said. He also held a meeting with party leaders from the minority community.