STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Close educational institutions for a week: Congress as hijab row spirals out of control in Karnataka

His remarks drew flak from home minister, Araga Jnanendra, who termed it as a false and provocative statement, and said that the National Flag wasn’t brought down as he alleged.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

A student wearing a hijab heckled by saffron shawl-clad students in Mandya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the hijab row spreads across the State forcing the government to declare a three-day holiday for high schools and colleges, Congress said the situation has gone out of control and the state government should declare holiday for a week.

Expressing concern over the protests taking a violent turn at several places, State Congress president, DK Shivakumar said, “The situation in some Karnataka educational institutions has gone so out of hand that in one case the National Flag was replaced by a saffron flag.

Affected institutions should be closed for a week to restore law and order. Teaching can continue online.” Shivakumar took to social media stating that some anti-national elements allied with BJP brought down the Tricolour in a college in Shivammoga. His remarks drew flak from home minister, Araga Jnanendra, who termed it as a false and provocative statement, and said that the National Flag wasn’t brought down as he alleged.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said it is good that the government announced a three-day holiday for high schools and colleges to bring the situation under control. “The next step should be to resolve the contentious issue by finding a middle ground and seeking conciliation,” he said. He also held a meeting with party leaders from the minority community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hijab row Karnataka congress
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp