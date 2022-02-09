STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crocodile drags youth into river in Dandeli

A 22-year-old youth has gone missing after a crocodile dragged him into deep waters in the Kali river in Dandeli town of Uttara Kannada district.

Published: 09th February 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A 22-year-old youth has gone missing after a crocodile dragged him into deep waters in the Kali river in Dandeli town of Uttara Kannada district.

The incident occurred at Patel Nagar when Arshad Khan Raichur was having a bath in the river. Local residents said Arshad’s house is close to the river and he had gone to have a bath after finishing his day’s routine. People from far away could see the crocodile approaching Arshad and tried to alert him, but he could not hear them, the local police said.

“The crocodile dragged him into the waters. The locals tried to rescue him, but in vain,” said Dandeli DySP Ganesh.

This is the third incident of crocodiles attacking people over the last one year. On October 24, 2021, Moin Mehboobh, a 15-year-old fell into the Kali river while fishing and was dragged away by a crocodile. His half-eaten body was traced after two days. It was followed by another incident where another half-eaten body was retrieved from the river.

