Hijab row: State govt treads cautious path, awaits Karnataka HC verdict

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With protests over wearing of the hijab erupting at colleges in several parts of the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges across Karnataka for three days from Wednesday. However, the examinations fixed on these days will be held as scheduled.

In a tweet, Bommai said, “I appeal to all the students, teachers and managements of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) have been given a holiday for three days starting Wednesday (February 9) in view of the controversy. The three-day holiday is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma and engineering colleges, he noted.

The government has taken the decision to ensure maintenance of law and order in the state until the high court, which is hearing a batch of petitions on the issue, pronounces its verdict. Wearing of either the hijab or saffron scarves is not permitted in classes of educational institutions. No one should venture to take the law into their own hands.

Ultimately, the verdict of the court should be honoured, Ashwath Narayan stressed. Karnataka Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) general secretary D Shashikumar said the schools have just begun regular classes after a long time and what is happening in educational institutions is a matter of concern. However, he said classes for high school students in government-aided and private schools will shift to online mode.