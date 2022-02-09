Hijab row: Tension prevails around Karnataka's Navanagar as alleged right-wing activists chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Tensions prevailed in and around Jamia Masjid in Navanagar after a group of youngsters allegedly strapping saffron flags to their two-wheelers and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ created nuisance in the afternoon hours in Bagalkot on Wednesday.

The Navanagar Police have arrested around eight youngsters who created nuisance before the mosque in 38th sector of Navanagar. After the allegations of assault from the members of Hindu outfits, a couple of Muslims have also been detained in the same incident.

According to sources, “Soon after the end of the afternoon prayers, a group of bike-borne youngsters, reportedly belonging to various Hindu outfits chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ loudly skulked around the masjid and also pelted stones on the mosque, which destroyed windows of the masjid. This led to annoyance among the Muslims."

“Meanwhile, a youngster has been allegedly trashed by a mob from Muslims after they found him making a video of the incident. When the youngsters (from Hindu outfits) tried to repeat it again, the police intervened and averted the possible communal outbreak in the city,” claimed sources.

Two FIRs have been reportedly filed from both the sides in this incident at Navanagar Police Station. The police personnel have been deployed in and around the mosque.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, SP Lokesh Jagalasar said that, “We are ascertaining the reasons behind this incident. Based on the CCTV footage and video evidence, all bike-borne youngsters have been arrested while they were trying to flee from the spot. A couple of persons from the minority community have also been detained after the allegations of assault on one of the members of Hindu outfits.”

“The situation is peaceful, due to the timely intervention of on-duty police, in the city. The cases have been filed from both sides. We will not spare anyone that created nuisance in the city. The investigation is underway,” stated SP Jagalasar.

Meanwhile, the hijab issue which first surfaced at a pre-university in Udupi could have been resolved locally and the Sangh Parivar outfits are responsible for spreading it to other districts, Campus Front of India (CFI) Karnataka state president Atauallah Punjalkatte alleged on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters at Udupi, he claimed that the Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat had also encouraged the Sangh outfits even when the High Court was hearing the issue.

He said the government had not taken any action against those who hoisted saffron flag on the flag post meant for hoisting the national flag in Shivamogga.

There was also no action against attempts to carry out attack Muslim students.

Punjalkatte said the CFI will stand by the students to protect their constitutional rights and fight the case legally.

(With PTI Inputs)