In boost for tourism sector, Ballari Utsav set to begin this year on lines of Hampi fest

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: On the lines of the famous Hampi Utsav, the Ballari district administration is planning to organise the Ballari Utsav after the district was divided into two recently.

Soon after the bifurcation, the administration stressed on popularising tourist destinations in Ballari. New district-in-charge minister B Sriramulu is keen on organising the fest and ground preparations are underway. Sriramulu has instructed the administration to make plans to approach the state government in the coming days.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sriramulu said that the tourism sector could do well in Ballari if the industry gets support from the government and administration. "It's been a long-pending wish of mine to conduct the Ballari Utsav. Despite bifurcation, people of both districts (Ballari and Vijayanagara) are like brothers. Unlike Hampi Utsav, the Ballari Utsav will be celebrated across the district. About 10 major tourism destinations in the district have been identified for this," he said.

The Ballari monolithic fort, Mincheri hills and Sanganakallu hills are the major tourism attractions of the district. A district level committee has been formed to get suggestions on further improvement of these sites and better amenities for the tourists are being planned.

Several social activists in Ballari have welcomed the decision of the administration. "Events like Hampi Utsav help generate revenue for the tourism sector and also provide relief to local people. The Ballari Utsav also must be organised on a grand scale with an aim to popularise tourism and destinations of the district," said Nagaraj Bhat from Ballari.