STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle: Bommai to speak to Nadda soon

Bommai could not call on Nadda as the latter was busy campaigning for the Uttarakhand assembly polls.

Published: 09th February 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in New Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to speak to BJP National President JP Nadda in two days on various issues, including expansion of his cabinet and appointments to boards and corporations, to get clarity over it. 

Bommai could not call on Nadda as the latter was busy campaigning for the Uttarakhand assembly polls. Taking note of the Congress padayatra for the Mekedatu project, he observed that the Congress and BJP have been fighting each other, whereas the AIDMK and DMK have been united for the cause of their state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai BJP JP Nadda Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp