Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle: Bommai to speak to Nadda soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to speak to BJP National President JP Nadda in two days on various issues, including expansion of his cabinet and appointments to boards and corporations, to get clarity over it.

Bommai could not call on Nadda as the latter was busy campaigning for the Uttarakhand assembly polls. Taking note of the Congress padayatra for the Mekedatu project, he observed that the Congress and BJP have been fighting each other, whereas the AIDMK and DMK have been united for the cause of their state.