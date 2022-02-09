Miscreants damaged police jeep at Harihar over social media post

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Offensive remarks against a minority religion on social media caused tension and a sudden protest took place at Harihar on Monday night.

During the same period, some miscreants also damaged a police jeep. The protesters also demanded immediate arrest of the person who posted the objectionable issue on social media.

Later the police inspector Satish Kumar and Sunil Kumar Teli appealed to the gathering to leave the space, however, they didn't budge and finally, the police used to cane these youths and sent them back. During which miscreants hurled stones at the police jeep damaging it.

Understanding the seriousness of the incident police beefed up the entire town and brought the tension under control.

Meanwhile, the person who posted objectionable issues on social media was also arrested and investigation is on. As a part of maintaining law and order in the city, prohibitory orders under section 144 of IPC have been clamped in the town till Wednesday midnight.