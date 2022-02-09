TN has no moral right to oppose Mekedatu project: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Tamil Nadu, which has implemented several irrigation projects in the guise of drinking water projects, has no moral right to object to the Mekedatu balancing reservoir meant for drinking water, planned by Karnataka on its territory,” former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda declared in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Raising the issue while talking about river-linking projects announced in the budget, Gowda stated that Tamil Nadu is taking up the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project, and lifting water from Mettur to benefit Salem district under the guise of drinking water.

Taking note of the Congress padayatra for the Mekedatu project, he observed that the Congress and BJP have been fighting each other, whereas the AIDMK and DMK have been united for the cause of their state. He alleged that Tamil Nadu has been diverting river water to new arid zones, although it is meant for the delta area, as it is against the 2007 Cauvery Water Tribunal verdict. “The verdict has no bearing on Karnataka constructing a reservoir for drinking water on its territory,” he pointed out.