Udupi college shut as hijab row escalates

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The hijab row, which has polarised the student community in Udupi, took another turn on Tuesday with many students wearing saffron stoles and turbans creating a commotion on the MGM College campus here. As the situation seemed to be going out of hand, college principal Dr Devidas Naik tried to convince the students not to get provoked by ‘outside elements’. However, the students were firm in their decision and did not yield. The principal then declared a holiday for an indefinite period.

“The MGM College has a healthy campus atmosphere. Our students have been provoked because of some outside issue. A holiday has been declared for an indefinite period so that the situation can be brought under control. We will honour the court’s decision, and a decision will also be taken by the college management in the coming days. Till then, the college will remain closed,” he said.

Workers from the Hindu Jagaran Vedike’s Udupi unit had allegedly arranged the saffron stoles and turbans for the students. Meanwhile, students wearing the hijab also stood firm, saying they will not remove, claiming that it is a mandatory religious custom. The college had on Monday conveyed to the students that they were in the process of implementing the dress code, following which wearing of the hijab will not be permitted inside the classrooms anymore starting Tuesday.

With the student groups divided, a tense situation prevailed on the college premises for some time. Later, the police managed to disperse the crowd. Hindu Jagarana Vedike Mangaluru divisional general secretary Prakash Kukkehalli, who was near the protest venue, said that as per the State Government’s order, only uniform is allowed. “Hijab is not a part of the uniform,” he added.

Meanwhile, many privy to the developments said that the Udupi district administration should have contained the situation and sorted it out amicably. Sundar Master, a DSS leader, alleged that the district administration’s negligence in handling the issue resulted in this face-off across the entire state. Amrith Shenoy, a member of Sahabalve, an organisation working for communal harmony, alleged that political parties are trying to take advantage of the situation.