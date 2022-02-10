App to help people do their bit for Karnataka schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Wednesday announced that an app -- Namma Shaale, Nanna Koduge -- which will allow people to donate to underprivileged schools in Karnataka, is being developed and will be released in a few weeks.

“It will allow anyone to donate money or equipment to schools. The state of education in government schools is poor, and private institutions and the public should come together for the overall improvement of the education quality,” he said.The ‘Namma Shaale, Nanna Koduge’ initiative was launched on September 5, 2021, by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.