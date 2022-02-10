STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bagalkot: Youths held for ruckus, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' near mosque

Following allegations of assault from the members of Hindu outfits, some members of the minority community have also been detained.

Published: 10th February 2022 06:08 AM

Kareem also said they would urge mosques to conclude religious speeches and other functions, especially the ones that use loudspeakers before 10.00 pm.

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Tension prevailed around Jamia Masjid in Navanagar here on Wednesday, after a group of youngsters allegedly strapping saffron flags on their two-wheelers and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, created some commotion in the afternoon.

Soon after, the police arrested around eight youths who created a nuisance in front of the mosque. Following allegations of assault from the members of Hindu outfits, some members of the minority community have also been detained.

