Bagalkot: Youths held for ruckus, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' near mosque

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Tension prevailed around Jamia Masjid in Navanagar here on Wednesday, after a group of youngsters allegedly strapping saffron flags on their two-wheelers and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, created some commotion in the afternoon.

Soon after, the police arrested around eight youths who created a nuisance in front of the mosque. Following allegations of assault from the members of Hindu outfits, some members of the minority community have also been detained.