Bagalkot: Youths held for ruckus, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' near mosque
Following allegations of assault from the members of Hindu outfits, some members of the minority community have also been detained.
Published: 10th February 2022 06:08 AM | Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:08 AM | A+A A-
BAGALKOT: Tension prevailed around Jamia Masjid in Navanagar here on Wednesday, after a group of youngsters allegedly strapping saffron flags on their two-wheelers and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, created some commotion in the afternoon.
Soon after, the police arrested around eight youths who created a nuisance in front of the mosque. Following allegations of assault from the members of Hindu outfits, some members of the minority community have also been detained.