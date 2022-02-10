Bill to protect 2011 KPSC batch ‘probationers’ to be tabled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government will table a Bill to protect the interests of 362 gazetted ‘probationers’ of the 2011 KAS batch, Group A and B, selected by the KPSC, in the upcoming Karnataka Legislature session which starts from February 14.

Briefing reporters after the CM’s cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy informed that the cabinet has taken a decision to accept the 2011 batch ‘probationers’ list and will place a Bill in the session as part of the procedure.

“All the legal hurdles were being overcome and the draft bill will have the points to convince the court. There were no powers to the government to approve the list under Article 323/2. Hence, the Bill will be placed before the Legislature as part of the procedure and acted upon accordingly,” he explained.

In 2014, the government had made a mistake of trying to annul the selection, following the interim report of the CID with regard to malpractice in the said process, without waiting for the final report, the minister noted. But the aggrieved ‘probationers’ had moved the KAT, which gave its verdict in their favour, which the government accepted in 2015 itself.