Bommai kickstarts preparation for his maiden Karnataka Budget, meets ministers

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after he returned from New Delhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday started preparations for his maiden state budget, which is likely to be presented in the first week of March.On Wednesday, he held a series of pre-budget meetings with various ministers and officials from the revenue, higher education, IT/BT, science and technology, skill development, public works, power, information and Kannada and culture departments and discussed schemes and projects to be included in the budget.

The State Government is focusing on amenities and digitalisation in various departments. Higher Education, IT-BT and Science and Technology Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan told TNIE that the higher education department at present (2021-22) has a Rs 4700-crore budget. “We have asked for Rs 9,000 crore in this budget. We want to focus on providing better amenities, including toilets, drinking water along with better infrastructure to all government degree and engineering colleges in Karnataka,” he said. He also said the department wants to develop better laboratories in government colleges. This time, the focus will also be on DigiShakti, where they will be keen in bringing more digitalisation inside classrooms of government colleges, so that students will get an education on par with those studying in private institutes.

On IT/BT, the minister said the department is stressing on beyond Bengaluru, where they propose to establish research and development centres in every district. “This includes a vaccination research and development centre in Bengaluru in collaboration with Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB). Similarly, we want to have collaboration with industries and colleges,” he elaborated.Meanwhile, the Revenue Department too is stressing on digitalisation.