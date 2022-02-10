STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai kickstarts preparation for his maiden Karnataka Budget, meets ministers

State Government focusing on amenities, digitalisation in various departments

Published: 10th February 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and cabinet colleague V Sunil Kumar arrive for the cabinet meet at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after he returned from New Delhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday started preparations for his maiden state budget, which is likely to be presented in the first week of March.On Wednesday, he held a series of pre-budget meetings with various ministers and officials from the revenue, higher education, IT/BT, science and technology, skill development, public works, power, information and Kannada and culture departments and discussed schemes and projects to be included in the budget.

The State Government is focusing on amenities and digitalisation in various departments. Higher Education, IT-BT and Science and Technology Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan told TNIE that the higher education department at present (2021-22) has a Rs 4700-crore budget. “We have asked for Rs 9,000 crore in this budget. We want to focus on providing better amenities, including toilets, drinking water along with better infrastructure to all government degree and engineering colleges in Karnataka,” he said. He also said the department wants to develop better laboratories in government colleges. This time, the focus will also be on DigiShakti, where they will be keen in bringing more digitalisation inside classrooms of government colleges, so that students will get an education on par with those studying in private institutes.

On IT/BT, the minister said the department is stressing on beyond Bengaluru, where they propose to establish research and development centres in every district. “This includes a vaccination research and development centre in Bengaluru in collaboration with Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB). Similarly, we want to have collaboration with industries and colleges,” he elaborated.Meanwhile, the Revenue Department too is stressing on digitalisation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Karnataka Budget
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp