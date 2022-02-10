STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Drinking water projects for Karnataka worth Rs 9,200 crore get nod

The government has set 2023 as the deadline to complete the work. 

Published: 10th February 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Drinking Water

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cabinet on Wednesday approved a range of rural drinking water projects, including under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, worth Rs 9,200 crore to ensure tapped water to households in over 2,000 villages across the state.

“Earlier, the cost of sharing between the state, Centre and the local bodies was 45:45:10. Since local bodies could not raise funds, we have decided to bear even their 10 per cent from the state, for which loans to the tune of Rs 4,500 crore will be raised from the World Bank, as it was decided in the previous cabinet,” informed Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy. The villages in the taluks of Karwar, Kumta, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Magadi, Kalaburagi, and Afzalpur are expected to be benefited by this move. The government has set 2023 as the deadline to complete the work. 

Key Highlights

  •  Mudhol Sugar factory lease ratified to 40 years, to Girijaramana Impex Pvt Ltd at Rs 320 crore under  lease rehabilitate, operate transfer
  •  Approval given for Krishna River Lift Irrigation Project at Junjarawadi in Athani taluk, Belagavi district, at an estimated cost of Rs 41.51 crore
  •  Belagavi City Corporation will get Rs 28.63 crore for road works as per change in estimate
  •  Approval given to infrastructure upgrade of Masti Vekatesh Iyengar residential school at Rs 17 crore
  •  Shops in Vijayapura City Corporation limits will be sold outright to 366 tenants in occupancy
  •  Stamp duty fixed at Rs 25 cr
  •  ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ project at Basavakalyan gets Rs 560 crore allocation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drinking water Jal Jeevan Mission Karnataka
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp