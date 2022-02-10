Drinking water projects for Karnataka worth Rs 9,200 crore get nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cabinet on Wednesday approved a range of rural drinking water projects, including under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, worth Rs 9,200 crore to ensure tapped water to households in over 2,000 villages across the state.

“Earlier, the cost of sharing between the state, Centre and the local bodies was 45:45:10. Since local bodies could not raise funds, we have decided to bear even their 10 per cent from the state, for which loans to the tune of Rs 4,500 crore will be raised from the World Bank, as it was decided in the previous cabinet,” informed Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy. The villages in the taluks of Karwar, Kumta, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Magadi, Kalaburagi, and Afzalpur are expected to be benefited by this move. The government has set 2023 as the deadline to complete the work.

