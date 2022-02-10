J&K students keep fingers crossed as hijab row rages across Karnataka

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing Hijab controversy has put students from Jammu and Kashmir in Bengaluru colleges in a spot as universities have reportedly started background checks again on the instruction of the police. Background checks of J&K students were last conducted after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019. Around 25,000 students from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are pursuing nursing, engineering and other courses in Karnataka, of which more than 10,000 are in Bengaluru.

“This is the first time that we have been asked to give our details in Google forms. There are options listing foreign students or from J&K. Initially, we thought that it was part of the new semester enrolment, but then this is limited to some colleges. Exams are going on in many colleges and yet students have been asked to submit their details. We thought that it was out of safety issues as the last time we were asked for our details was during the turmoil in Kashmir valley. Now they are asking us during the ongoing Hijab row,” a member of the Jammu and Kashmir students association told The New Indian Express.

Many students also pointed out that universities have been asking them for background details since February 3. Some students stressed that when the college has all their details at the time of admission, then what is the need ask for them again. The students are being asked to give details, including name, contact number, address, courses they are pursuing, since when they are in the college and in Bengaluru, contact details of those in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

While staffers from universities asserted that it was a routine exercise, some others denied collecting details. HKBK College of Engineering principal Hussain A said the Govindapura police station had approached them asking for details. “I believe it is a routine exercise. And when the police asked, we did not cross-question, but cooperated,” he said. Despite repeated attempts, police inspector Prakash from Govindapura police station was not available for comment.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant clarified that details of only foreign students were being collected and it was incorrectly assumed that details from students from J&K also needs to be collected. “We have not asked for any such details,” he clarified. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said, “We have not issued any directions for collecting such details. We don’t have to ask also, we have details of all students with us. Such data collection is not correct.”