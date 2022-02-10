STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nearly a lakh saffron scarves sourced from Bengaluru’s Peenya Industrial Area: Congress

Students wearing saffron robes and hijab stage a protest outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College campus, in Udupi district, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Accusing the BJP of setting a communal agenda in the state, KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman alleged that nearly a lakh of saffron scarves and over 15,000 headgears and turbans were sourced from a garment unit in Bengaluru’s Peenya Industrial Area to be supplied to students across Mandya district.

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, Lakshman claimed that the RSS and BJP were seeding communalism in the minds of students, as young as 16, who were seen walking to their college campuses wearing saffron scarves, amidst the raging hijab row in the state.

“Nearly a lakh saffron scarves and headgears were sourced from a garment unit in the Peenya Industrial Area, and a document about this will be released in a couple of days. This must be immediately probed as to who placed an order for such a large amount of scarves, and the information must be made public to find the hidden hands behind the students’ protest, which has turned violent in many parts of the state,” he said.

Lakshman further expressed ire against the BJP government, for announcing three days’ holidays for high schools and colleges across the state. 

