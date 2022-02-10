STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Saffron flag may become national flag some time in future: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa claimed saffron flag, may become the national flag sometime in the future.

Published: 10th February 2022 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed saffron flag, may become the national flag sometime in the future.

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed saffron flag, may become the national flag sometime in the future. (Photo | EPS and PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday claimed 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag), may become the national flag some time in the future.

He, however, said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

"Hundreds of years ago the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the tricolour flag there in our country then? Now it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag, what respect it has to be given, should be given by every person who takes food in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa said.

Responding to a question by reporters, whether the saffron flag can be hoisted on the red fort, he said, "not today, some day in the future."

"Discussions are today taking place in the country on 'Hindu vichara' and 'Hindutva'. People used to laugh at one point when we said Ram Mandir will be constructed in Ayodhya, aren't we constructing it now? In the same way some time in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years Bhagwa dhwaj may become the national flag. I don't know."

Further stating that now tricolour has been constitutionally accepted as the national flag, the Minister said, it should be respected, and those who don't respect it will be a traitor.

"...we are the people who hoist the saffron flag, not today some time in the future Hindu dharma will come to this country at that time we will hoist it on the Red fort, for now tricolour is our national flag, there is now doubt about it and we all respect it," the former state BJP chief added.

Eshwarappa was responding to state Congress president D K Shivakumar's claims that students hoisted saffron flag by replacing the tricolour at the Government First Grade College in Shivamogga, during an anti-hijab protest on Tuesday.

Calling Shivakumar's claims a lie, Eshwarappa, who hails from Shivamogga, alleged it as an attempt to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims.

"D K Shivakumar is a liar, let him prove it. Yes, the saffron flag was hoisted there, but the national flag was not lowered...saffron flag can be hoisted anywhere, but not by lowering the national flag, it has not happened and will never happen.

National flag was not removed, only the flagpole was used," he added.

Shivamogga college authorities and police officials too have clarified that the national flag was not lowered to put up a saffron flag.

"The pole was empty, the saffron flag was put up by some, it was later removed by them," they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa Karnataka Indian national flag
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp