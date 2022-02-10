STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shortage of Covaxin in Kodagu

However, the second dose of these target beneficiaries has been kept on hold due to short supply of Covaxin vaccines. 

Published: 10th February 2022 06:15 AM

A girl being administered the Covid-19 vaccine | Express

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodagu district has attained over 92 per cent target reach in the vaccination drive, even as the booster dose drive is underway. Over cent per cent target has been attained in first dose vaccination of students aged 15 to 17. However, the second dose of these target beneficiaries has been kept on hold due to short supply of Covaxin vaccines. 

“In the district, a total of 34,000 residents are due to take their second dose of vaccine, and senior citizens who are to take their booster dose. The number includes over 12,000 students and the second dose drive for students is on hold due to the short supply of Covaxin,” confirmed Dr Gopinath, RCH Officer. He, however, shared that the initial reluctant behaviour in taking the jab against Covid-19 has vanished.

Among residents who are due to take the booster dose and second dose, most had recently tested positive, delaying the vaccination process. Nevertheless, over 13,000 residents, including healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens, have taken the booster dose jab so far and sources confirmed that vaccination will pick up pace following the end of the coffee picking season. 

Meanwhile, the department is regularly sharing details of residents due to take the booster dose with all Primary Health Care centres, and 800-1,000 calls are being made regularly to alert beneficiaries, especially senior citizens, to take their booster dose jab. 

Comments

