Woman held for killing five of a family at Mandya village

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mandya police have cracked the murder case of five people from the same family that rocked the KRS village in the district on Sunday. Within two days of the crime, a special team formed by the police have arrested Lakshmi, a resident of Mysuru who is alleged to be paramour of victim’s husband.

On Sunday, five members of the same family — Lakshmi (32), her children Raj (12), Komal (7), Kunal (4) and a relative’s son Govinda (12) were found murdered at her house in KRS village of Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya. Gangaram, husband of the victim Lakshmi and a garment businessman, was out on work as he frequently travels to neighbouring states for purchases. Though it was initially suspected to be a case of murder for gain, as several ornaments were said to be missing from the house, the involvement of a known person was later established.

The special team which started the probe inquired about Gangaram who arrived at KRS village upon receiving information about the deaths. During interrogation, it is alleged that Gangaram confessed to having had an illicit affair with another woman Lakshmi, who is also a relative of the victim Lakshmi.

Based on CCTV camera footage, it was found that Lakshmi had travelled in a scooter at around 4 am on Sunday. Sources revealed that during interrogation Lakshmi confessed to the crime.“When the family went to sleep, the accused hit the victim with a machete and a hammer” a police source said.