STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After 2,400 days of Mahadayi stir, no progress on project

A group of protesters met Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Bengaluru and demanded that the project be implemented at the earliest.

Published: 11th February 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mahadayi river

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: As the state government has been demanding its rightful share of water in river-linking projects, which were announced in the recent Union Budget, the ongoing agitation at Naragund for implementing the Mahadayi river diversion project clocked 2,400 days on Thursday.

A group of protesters met Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Bengaluru and demanded that the project be implemented at the earliest. They also wanted the minister to withdraw cases filed against agitators as promised by the government.

Since there was no mention of the Mahadayi project in the Union Budget, the protesters hoped that the issue would get priority in the state budget, which will be presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in March. All issues around the Mahadayi project should be resolved soon and the state government must go ahead with the project, they pleaded.

Karnataka Raita Sena state president Shankar Ambali said, “We will also meet the chief minister and talk about Mahadayi and other issues related to farmers of our region.” The Mahadayi protest was launched on July 16, 2015 by a group of farmers under the Karnataka Raita Sena banner, headed by Veeresh Sobaradmath. Farmers from near and far started joining the protest, which quickly spread to all towns that come under the Malaprabha river basin, including the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad. The agitation got support from all sections, including the Kannada film industry. 

Mahadayi project will quench thirst of Belagavi, Gadag dists

As the protest turned intense, the police had resorted to lathi-charge and arrested many agitators from Naragund and Navalgund. The protest continued even during th pandemic with agitators observing the norms.

Over the years, agitators have been taking turns to keep the issue alive, but there has been no progress.The Mahadayi project involves building dams across two tributaries of Mahadayi, Kalasa and Banduri, to divert 7.56 tmcft of water to Malaprabha. The project is expected to meet the drinking water needs of Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkot and Gadag districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahadayi river Karnataka
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp