STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress allowed hijab row to snowball: KS Eshwarappa

Speaking to reporters, he said that ‘responsible people’ of society should have handled the sensitive issue properly and sorted it out amicably.

Published: 11th February 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed saffron flag, may become the national flag sometime in the future.

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa claimed saffron flag, may become the national flag sometime in the future. (Photo | EPS and PTI)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Laying the blame for the hijab-saffron stole row snowballing into a major controversy on leaders of the Congress and the minority community, RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa said it could have been sorted out peacefully much earlier.

“It wouldn’t have blown out of proportion. The issue should have been settled much earlier, when six girls belonging to the minority community had entered a college wearing hijab, leading to problems,” Eshwarappa said here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that ‘responsible people’ of society should have handled the sensitive issue properly and sorted it out amicably. “The students should have been sensitised about the importance of the uniform, but it was not done. The tension prevailing on campuses in the state is due to an organised conspiracy by a section of society, which has communalised the issue,” he alleged. 

Alleging that the issue has taken shape against the backdrop of the upcoming elections, the minister requested students to come to school wearing the recommended uniform. Substantiating his statement, he claimed that “Christian schools in the state have banned hijab” and that students should have been sensitised over wearing of uniforms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa hijab row Karnataka BJP
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp