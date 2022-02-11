Congress allowed hijab row to snowball: KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Laying the blame for the hijab-saffron stole row snowballing into a major controversy on leaders of the Congress and the minority community, RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa said it could have been sorted out peacefully much earlier.

“It wouldn’t have blown out of proportion. The issue should have been settled much earlier, when six girls belonging to the minority community had entered a college wearing hijab, leading to problems,” Eshwarappa said here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that ‘responsible people’ of society should have handled the sensitive issue properly and sorted it out amicably. “The students should have been sensitised about the importance of the uniform, but it was not done. The tension prevailing on campuses in the state is due to an organised conspiracy by a section of society, which has communalised the issue,” he alleged.

Alleging that the issue has taken shape against the backdrop of the upcoming elections, the minister requested students to come to school wearing the recommended uniform. Substantiating his statement, he claimed that “Christian schools in the state have banned hijab” and that students should have been sensitised over wearing of uniforms.