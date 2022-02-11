STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nalapad takes charge as Karnataka Youth Congress president

Mohammed Haris Nalapad, son of Shantinagar Congress MLA N A Haris, took over as president of Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) at an event here on Thursday.

By Express News Service

While ‘blessing’ Nalapad, KPCC president D K Shivakumar promised that a separate manifesto will be prepared to address issues affecting the unemployed youth. “We will come to power in 2023, and will burn copies of the NEP — the ‘Nagpur Education Policy’,” he stated.

Congratulating Nalapad and his team, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, gave a clarion call to prepare for the 2023 Assembly polls, expecting the Youth Congress to play a key role. “Coming to power is not as important for us, than removing the BJP. The people of the state have been thinking on these lines,” he said, advising youngsters against falling prey to the divisive politics of religion. 

“Youngsters should read the Constitution of India. The hijab was a non-issue for the poor and even the minorities, as girls have been wearing it for several years. But they have made it an issue. I have never seen students wearing saffron stoles. The RSS and the Sangh Parivar have been providing them to the youths to strengthen the BJP’s votebank,” he alleged. 

All India Youth Congress president B V Srinivas, who administered oath to Nalapad, called upon KPYCC members to work round the clock to bring the party to power in Karnataka and at the Centre, adding that the social media campaign of the party should reach all members, even at the grassroots level.

“Taking charge as office-bearers and relaxing at home will not help. You cannot become leaders by just loitering around big leaders. Work hard, rest less until the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” he said, adding, “Learn from the sacrifices of AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who did not take any positions of power in the interest of the party and its workers.”

Addressing the gathering, Nalapad said, “I repent for the mistake that I had committed, and realised how grave it was, since I had to wait for a year for that very reason to take charge as the (KPYCC) president.” He was referring to the 2018 incident involving a drunken brawl, wherein he was charged with attacking a youth in a pub. Clarifying that he will rectify his mistakes, he said he is looking forward to organising the party under the guidance of senior leaders.

