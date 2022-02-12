STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Don’t communalise college campuses: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge, who has held the education portfolio earlier, said stoking communal passions on campuses during examination time is the most irresponsible act and is detrimental to the future of children.

Published: 12th February 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday said that final exams for students are around the corner and this unrest on campuses shows that “some elements in the BJP’’ are not concerned about the education and future of students. Rather, they want to make use of students for their political ends,” he remarked.

Kharge, who has held the education portfolio earlier, said stoking communal passions on campuses during examination time is the most irresponsible act and is detrimental to the future of children. The government is encouraging communalisation of campuses and is hell-bent on destroying the children’s future. The government, through the district administration and school management committees, should work hard to put an end to this. It is the duty of the local district and education authorities to douse the flames of ‘communalism’ on education campuses, he stressed.

“Campuses are places for study and academic pursuits and let us keep it that way. Any attempt to communalise campuses is doing a disservice to students who are our future,” he told TNIE. “We need to remember that Karnataka is a progressive state and yet the literacy levels among girl students from the minority, Dalit and backward communities have not not been as high as expected. Trouble on campuses should not further affect literacy levels among the downtrodden groups,” he pointed out.

He said there are Constitutional safeguards to permit a person to practice one’s religion freely without fear and added that vested interests should be kept away from vitiating the campus atmosphere. At a press conference earlier, he had stated that certain vested interests were behind the hijab unrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Hijab row Mallikarjun Kharge Karnataka BJP
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp