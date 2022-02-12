Flag marches taken out at various places in Karnataka to send message

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of high schools reopening on Monday, paramilitary forces and police personnel conducted flag marches at various places across the state, including Udupi, on Friday. Meanwhile, the government extended holidays for colleges and universities till Wednesday, though a decision on the opening of pre-university colleges is yet to be taken.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed police and the Education Department officials to be vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents. Flag marches were conducted at Udupi -- where the controversy started, Hubballi-Dharwad, Chitradurga, Davanagere and other cities and towns. In some places, police personnel were deployed near educational institutions to keep an eye on any suspicious activities.

Bommai met Higher Education Dr Ashwath Narayan, Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, DCs, police and Education department officials to review the situation before reopening of schools. He directed them to prevent untoward incidents, not to neglect even small developments and to keep an eye on social media posts. He also told them to take local leaders, religious heads, teachers and parents into confidence.

In Udupi, the Rapid Action Force and police personnel, including SP Vishnuvardhan and DySP Siddalingappa, took part in the route march. Late on Friday evening, the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education announced that colleges and universities will be closed till February 16.

However, exams will be held as per schedule. College managements have been told to conduct online classes, said Dr Ashwath Narayan. The holiday rule is applicable to all government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges, the order stated.