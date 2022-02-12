STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Getting funds for MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission on track: Eshwarappa

Speaking to media persons, the minister said the department is getting adequate funds from the Centre and the state for all its projects, including MGNREGA and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Published: 12th February 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday said the state is getting funds required for the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the reduction in the allocation of funds for the project in the Union budget will not have any impact on the works in the state.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said the department is getting adequate funds from the Centre and the state for all its projects, including MGNREGA and Jal Jeevan Mission. “There is no problem at all and the Centre is releasing funds for all our projects as an when we request them,” he said.

The Opposition Congress had hit out at the Centre for cutting allocation for MGNREGA by 25 per cent in the budget and had expressed concern over the implementation of the scheme. The minister said after the state completed the target of 13 crore man-days of work by December 2021, the Centre released an additional Rs 715 crore to increase it by another 1.40 crore guaranteed man-days of work. 

Eshwarappa said the Centre has appreciated the state’s performance in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, the project to provide tap water to rural households. “We have now reached the national average of 46 per cent and within a month we will do better than the national average,” he said.

The state cabinet on Wednesday approved 16 projects to provide water to 6,17,607 households in 6,357 villages, the minister said and added that they will achieve the target of providing tap water to 97.91 lakh households by 2023-24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGA Jal Jeevan Mission KS Eshwarappa Karnataka
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp