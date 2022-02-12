STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row: Delay in reopening colleges not because HC order is pending, says Karnataka govt

The government is waiting for the report from the home department to open junior colleges and higher educational institutions as it should be prepared to handle the situation, said the minister

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayana (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Karnataka government has denied that it is waiting for the final orders of the High Court with regard to the hijab row for opening of junior colleges and other higher educational institutions.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, minister for higher education C N Ashwath Narayan said that the Karnataka High Court has already passed interim orders and has directed the government to open educational institutions. Respecting the orders of the court, the government has decided to reopen schools up to 10th standard from Monday. The government is waiting for the report from the home department to open junior colleges and higher educational institutions as it should be prepared to handle the situation, he said.

Replying to the allegations of leaders of opposition parties that the government created the controversy and failed in controlling the law-and-order situation, Ashwath Narayan said that there is no need for the BJP government to create the controversy. Let the leaders of opposition introspect and say whether in Maharashtra (where the Congress is the main partner in the coalition government) uniforms in schools and colleges are compulsory or not, he said.

There is no need to take advantage of the controversy, he said, reacting to the Congress allegation that the government created it with an eye on the vote bank. Let them tell whether there are any elections in Karnataka now or within 2-3 months, the minister questioned.

