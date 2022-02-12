STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC bars religious dress in classes until further orders

Directive for institutes with dress code; SC refuses to interfere in hijab row 

Published: 12th February 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rapid Action Force personnel holding a route march in Udupi on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/ NEW DELHI: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued interim orders on the hijab row, noting that the interests of students are better served by returning to classes than by agitations and consequent closure of institutions.

The interim order, confined to institutions where College Development Committees have prescribed dress code or uniforms for students, restrains students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom regardless of their religion, until further orders.

The court observed that as the academic year is coming to an end shortly, “We hope and trust that all stakeholders and the public at large shall maintain peace and tranquility.”

Also on Friday, ahead of high schools reopening from Monday, paramilitary forces and police personnel conducted flag marches at various places across the state, including Udupi — where the hijab controversy started. The government extended holidays for colleges till Wednesday.

At the high court, the bench observed, “Ours being a civilised society, no person in the name of religion, culture or the like can be permitted to do any act that disturbs public peace and tranquility.” The three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi passed the interim order as indicated towards the end of hearing on Thursday evening, while taking up a batch of petitions filed by students from Udupi district.

“Every citizen has the right to profess and practise any faith of choice. However, such a right not being absolute is susceptible to reasonable restrictions as provided by the Constitution. Whether wearing hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees, needs deeper examination,” the court said. The HC will take up further hearing at 2.30 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to immediately entertain a plea by senior advocate Devdatt Kamat challenging the Karnataka HC’s interim order. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said, “We are also watching what’s happening in the state. Constitutional rights are for everybody and this court will protect it. We will list at appropriate time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Hijab row saffron shawls Karnataka
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp