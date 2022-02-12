Karnataka HC bars religious dress in classes until further orders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/ NEW DELHI: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued interim orders on the hijab row, noting that the interests of students are better served by returning to classes than by agitations and consequent closure of institutions.

The interim order, confined to institutions where College Development Committees have prescribed dress code or uniforms for students, restrains students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom regardless of their religion, until further orders.

The court observed that as the academic year is coming to an end shortly, “We hope and trust that all stakeholders and the public at large shall maintain peace and tranquility.”

Also on Friday, ahead of high schools reopening from Monday, paramilitary forces and police personnel conducted flag marches at various places across the state, including Udupi — where the hijab controversy started. The government extended holidays for colleges till Wednesday.

At the high court, the bench observed, “Ours being a civilised society, no person in the name of religion, culture or the like can be permitted to do any act that disturbs public peace and tranquility.” The three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi passed the interim order as indicated towards the end of hearing on Thursday evening, while taking up a batch of petitions filed by students from Udupi district.

“Every citizen has the right to profess and practise any faith of choice. However, such a right not being absolute is susceptible to reasonable restrictions as provided by the Constitution. Whether wearing hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees, needs deeper examination,” the court said. The HC will take up further hearing at 2.30 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to immediately entertain a plea by senior advocate Devdatt Kamat challenging the Karnataka HC’s interim order. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said, “We are also watching what’s happening in the state. Constitutional rights are for everybody and this court will protect it. We will list at appropriate time.”