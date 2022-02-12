Less than 4K fresh Covid cases added in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Less than 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported across the state while less than 2,000 cases were added in Bengaluru on Friday. There were 3,976 new patients in the state as per the Health Department bulletin.

The last time the daily count was below 4,000 was on January 4. In Bengaluru, there were 1,725 new cases. The last time the daily cases were below the 2,000 mark was on January 3. The state tally now stands at 39,21,095 and the city tally is at 17,68,516.

On Friday, there were 41 deaths in the state which took the tally up to 39,575.