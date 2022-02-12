Mysuru: Night traffic ban forces groom to walk for 2 km

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A marriage party, especially the groom, was caught in a traffic gridlock in the ghats on Friday as the Madras High Court has banned night traffic from Bannari-Dimbam till Karayapalyam on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

As the road is closed from 9 pm to 6 am for all vehicles, the marriage party had to walk nearly 2 km to reach the Bannari temple as it was getting late for the muhurtham.

The groom, all decked up in wedding attire, also had to go on the uphill trek. The onlookers who were waiting in the long queue, cheered the groom. Even after the gates were opened, it took two hours for the traffic to clear, officials said.