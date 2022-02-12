STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: Night traffic ban forces groom to walk for 2 km

As the road is closed from 9 pm to 6 am for all vehicles, the marriage  party had to walk nearly 2 km to reach the Bannari temple as it was getting late for the muhurtham. 

Published: 12th February 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A marriage party, especially the groom, was caught in a traffic gridlock in the ghats on Friday as the Madras High Court has banned night traffic from Bannari-Dimbam till Karayapalyam on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

As the road is closed from 9 pm to 6 am for all vehicles, the marriage  party had to walk nearly 2 km to reach the Bannari temple as it was getting late for the muhurtham. 

The groom, all decked up in wedding attire, also had to go on the uphill trek. The onlookers who were waiting in the long queue, cheered the groom. Even after the gates were opened, it took two hours for the traffic to clear, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Night traffic ban Mysuru COVID 19
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp