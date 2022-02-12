STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Only academic activities allowed in schools after video of students praying emerges near Mangaluru

SDMC president Praveen Bhandary said the issue has been amicably resolved and all parents have resolved to give more focus to their children's education

Published: 12th February 2022 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

BEO C Lokesh, SDMC president Praveen Bhandary and others at the emergency meeting held on Saturday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: An emergency School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) meeting convened at Government Higher Primary School at Ankatadka in Palthady village of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada over a viral video of some children offering namaz in a classroom resolved to restrict the school premises only for academic purposes and not to give room for any activities that will affect the academic atmosphere.

In the video that was making rounds in social media, three children were found offering namaz in a classroom of the school. As the video became viral, the SDMC took up the matter with Puttur BEO C Lokesh.

The BEO held a closed door meeting with SDMC members in the school on Saturday. Later, he told reporters that the issue has been amicably resolved and it was decided to restrict the school premises only for academic activities. He said the offering of namaz in the school came to the notice of some teachers on Friday and subsequently the SDMC took it up with his office. He said all the SDMC members were united in their opinion that the school campus should not witness anything that will disturb the academic atmosphere.

In order to maintain the secrecy of the meeting, mobile phones were not allowed inside the meeting hall. Parents and public had gathered outside the school when the meeting was taking place and Bellare police had deployed personnel at the school premises as a precautionary measure.

SDMC president Praveen Bhandary said the issue has been amicably resolved and all parents have resolved to give more focus to their children's education. SDMC vice-president Sabeeha Banu said only academic activities will take place in the school and all parents have resolved not to give room for any confusion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru Karnataka schools
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp