Udupi MLA gets threat calls over hijab row

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat on Saturday told reporters that he received threat calls through the internet after the hijab issue, but he has not sought any gunman from the district police.

Bhat said he does not fear such threats as many Muslims too have supported his stand over the hijab.

''Police asked me if a gunman and a guard to my residence is needed, I denied as I feel I never spoke against Muslims," he said.

Bhat speaking further said that he has informed about having received calls threatening his life to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

"If intelligence reports suggest beefing up security for me, police will do so. But I am not the one to seek it as these types of threat calls do not inflict fear in me," he said.

Meanwhile, Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan said that a gunman has been deputed for Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat post reports of threat calls to him from Saturday.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday held a route march in Gangolli in Udupi district to send out a message that the law and order problem is created by trouble mongers and will not be tolerated.

About 74 police personnel took part in the route march in Gangolli, a town earlier known for minor skirmishes over communal matters. Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan and other senior officials took part in the route march on Saturday.