STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

We want our kids to wear hijab: Parents of girls whose details were leaked on social media

“We will consult office-bearers of the Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta before deciding our next course of action. We opted for a legal fight as it was necessary.

Published: 12th February 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Muslim girls and women hold placards demanding their right to wear hijab, in front of War Memorial, in Ajjarakad, Udupi, on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

UDUPI: As the hijab row at a college in Udupi has spiralled to reach the Supreme Court, parents of some of the girls, protesting for their right to wear hijab, on Friday said it is necessary for their children to wear the headscarf inside the classroom.

“We will consult office-bearers of the Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta before deciding our next course of action. We opted for a legal fight as it was necessary. The college should have handled the issue better by allowing our daughters to wear hijab inside classrooms,” they said.

Althaf, a parent of a girl who works as a building supervisor, said his daughter had earlier worn the hijab inside the classroom at the Government Pre University College for Girls. But it turned into a controversy on December 31, 2021. “We have no other explanation to give but to assert our point that hijab should be allowed.”

Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta leaders too tried to resolve the issue, but the college development committee did not give permission. “It is not we who are responsible for what happened, but the college principal and CDC president,” said another parent.

Okkuta president Ibrahim Saheb Kota told The New Indian Express that they will give suggestions to parents. Another parent sought action against people who put home addresses, phone numbers and other personal details of the six girls on social media.

He met Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan on Thursday evening and submitted a memorandum. The SP said, “I asked the parent to submit screenshots of this information on social media. Once they give the details, we will take action.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hijab row Udupi Karnataka
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp