We want our kids to wear hijab: Parents of girls whose details were leaked on social media

By Express News Service

UDUPI: As the hijab row at a college in Udupi has spiralled to reach the Supreme Court, parents of some of the girls, protesting for their right to wear hijab, on Friday said it is necessary for their children to wear the headscarf inside the classroom.

“We will consult office-bearers of the Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta before deciding our next course of action. We opted for a legal fight as it was necessary. The college should have handled the issue better by allowing our daughters to wear hijab inside classrooms,” they said.

Althaf, a parent of a girl who works as a building supervisor, said his daughter had earlier worn the hijab inside the classroom at the Government Pre University College for Girls. But it turned into a controversy on December 31, 2021. “We have no other explanation to give but to assert our point that hijab should be allowed.”

Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta leaders too tried to resolve the issue, but the college development committee did not give permission. “It is not we who are responsible for what happened, but the college principal and CDC president,” said another parent.

Okkuta president Ibrahim Saheb Kota told The New Indian Express that they will give suggestions to parents. Another parent sought action against people who put home addresses, phone numbers and other personal details of the six girls on social media.

He met Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan on Thursday evening and submitted a memorandum. The SP said, “I asked the parent to submit screenshots of this information on social media. Once they give the details, we will take action.”