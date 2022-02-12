STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zilla Panchayat, TP polls may not happen before next year in Karnataka

Elections to the zilla and taluk panchayats are unlikely to be held before the Assembly elections early next year.

Published: 12th February 2022 06:25 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Elections to the zilla and taluk panchayats are unlikely to be held before the Assembly elections early next year. Speaking to media persons on Friday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa said they will have to take into consideration the Supreme Court order on providing reservations only for SC, ST candidates and not for the OBCs in the local body elections.

“This is a new challenge and I discussed it with the Chief Minister on Friday. We will decide on the future course of action after consulting experts,” he said.

Indicating that it is a complicated issue, Eshwarappa said as per the SC order, they have to constitute a commission to study the backwardness of the OBCs. “Elections may not be held any time soon. I am saying this as there are issues and we will not allow injustice to the OBCs,” he said and added that they cannot take a legislative route against the SC order.

“Can we hold the elections without OBC reservation? We are making all efforts to hold elections by ensuring that injustice is not done to the OBCs,” the minister said, responding to a specific question if the ZP, TP elections will be held before the Assembly polls. 

Sources in the government said the SC order, issued 10 years ago, was not implemented by the state and it was again reiterated during the local body elections in Maharashtra recently.

