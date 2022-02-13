JDS supremo HD Devegowda blames national parties for Hijab row

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Expressing unhappiness over the Hijab crisis JDS supremo HD Devegowda said on Sunday that the hijab issue could have been resolved by the leaders of national parties through dialogue instead of making futile attempts to take political mileage.

Addressing the media here after attending JDS workers' meeting he said that unfortunately the matter became the national issue due to inelegance by the leaders of the state government and opposition leaders. Gowda said that the leaders of the national parties took up the issue as a prestigious one by raising unwanted matters in this regard.

He also opined the political leaders could have shown unity when the sensitive issues rose. The Hijab issue is before the High court and it would be better to maintain peace till pronouncing the verdict.

It is also the responsibility of every citizen to respect the court orders in the interest of the nation. Earlier while addressing the workers Gowda said that he would never keep quiet till bringing the JDS to power alone and nobody can restrict HD Kumaraswamy from becoming the chief minister after 2023 assembly elections in the state. Section of opposition leaders started targeting the JDS by airing false statements against JDS to take the political advantage in 2023 assembly elections saying that JDS would finish politically as Gowda and HDK never come out as they were suffering from different ailments and HD Revanna cannot lead the party in future.

JDS will emerge one of the strongest regional parties in future, he added. He prayed to lord Kukke Subramanya to give health to further strengthen the party, he added. Warning the leaders against giving trouble for the senior leaders and sincere workers in the party Gowda said that let them quit instead of humiliating the leaders.

Hinting surprise candidates for for 2023 elections, Gowda said that he decided to tour all the districts and select the candidates for 2023 assembly elections after studying the pros and cons. He also take the local leaders and workers in to confidence before finalizing the candidature.

Gowda expressed unhappy for alleged differences in the party in Arkalgud assembly constituency. AT Ramaswamy, KM Shivalingegowda, CN Balakrishna MLAs didn’t attend the workers meeting. HD Revanna, KM Lingesh MLAs and HK Kumaraswamy JDS state president were present.