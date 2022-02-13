Karnataka HC remits PWD staff’s compulsory retirement order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Setting aside the punishment of compulsory retirement meted out to petitioner MS Kadkol, second division assistant, PWD, by the disciplinary authority for alleged graft of Rs 50 found in his socks, the Karnataka High Court remitted the case to the disciplinary authority to decide on the quantum of punishment. The Lokayukta police trapped Kadkol and he received a punishment of compulsory retirement in 2004 which was concurred by the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal in 2016. Kadkol moved the HC against the order, contending that he obtained a loan of Rs 50, which was found in his socks, from the main accused, out of a bribe of Rs 150 allegedly obtained for shifting service records.

Partly allowing the petition, a division bench of Justices SG Pandit and Anant Ramanath Hegde of the HC’s Dharwad Bench noted that the punishment of compulsory retirement imposed on the petitioner is disproportionate to the nature and gravity of the offence.The main accused against whom the complaint is filed has met with the punishment of compulsory retirement. When the present petitioner whose role appears to be extremely passive in the entire episode, and more particularly in a situation where there is no complaint against the petitioner, he could not have been saddled with the same punishment imposed on another delinquent employee against whom there was a complaint regarding the demand for illegal gratification of Rs 150, the court added.

“The petitioner had 15 years of service as on the date of compulsory retirement. Thus, this court is of the view that the punishment is shockingly disproportionate,” the court said. The trap was laid by Chandrachari, an assistant engineer, when he filed a complaint on January 16, 1998, for nabbing HR Naikar, who was also Second Division Assistant, DGO-1 (delinquent government official-1) but since the petitioner was with him at the same time, he was also found to be in possession of Rs 50 by the Lokayukta which conducted the raid. Chandrachari was transferred from Byadagi to Dharwad. Naikar, who was supposed to dispatch the service records, sat on it, expecting a bribe of Rs 150 for dispatching the service records. This money was admittedly paid by DGO-1 to the petitioner. Departmental enquiry record shows that the accused in the original complaint is DGO-1.