STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Revised PU II exam timetable announced

The new timetable has been shuffled slightly compared to the timetable announced earlier.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Aspirants appearing for an exam in Triplicane, Chennai

Representational Image of students writing an exam (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the revised final timetable for the Second PUC exams due to take place in mid-April 2022.In an official announcement, DPUE Director, Ramachandran R, said the exams will take place from April 16 till May 6. 

Previously, the department has stated that practical exams for students will take place from February 2 and last till March 25, while preparatory exams will be conducted from March 14 to March 25. The new timetable has been shuffled slightly compared to the timetable announced earlier. While previously, exams were to last till May 4, now they are extended till May 6.

New  schedule

April 16: Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths
April 18: Political Science, Statistics
April 19: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
April 20: History, Physics
April 21: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marati, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
April 22: Logic, Business Studies
April 23: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry
April 25: Economics
April 26: Hindi
April 28: Kannada
April 29: Arabic
April 30: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
May 2: Geography, Biology
May 4: English
May 6: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PU II exam Karnataka
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp