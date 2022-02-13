Karnataka: Revised PU II exam timetable announced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the revised final timetable for the Second PUC exams due to take place in mid-April 2022.In an official announcement, DPUE Director, Ramachandran R, said the exams will take place from April 16 till May 6.

Previously, the department has stated that practical exams for students will take place from February 2 and last till March 25, while preparatory exams will be conducted from March 14 to March 25. The new timetable has been shuffled slightly compared to the timetable announced earlier. While previously, exams were to last till May 4, now they are extended till May 6.

New schedule

April 16: Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths

April 18: Political Science, Statistics

April 19: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

April 20: History, Physics

April 21: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marati, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

April 22: Logic, Business Studies

April 23: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry

April 25: Economics

April 26: Hindi

April 28: Kannada

April 29: Arabic

April 30: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 2: Geography, Biology

May 4: English

May 6: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science