Karnataka: Revised PU II exam timetable announced

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the revised final timetable for the Second PUC exams due to take place in mid-April 2022.In an official announcement, DPUE Director, Ramachandran R, said the exams will take place from April 16 till May 6.
Previously, the department has stated that practical exams for students will take place from February 2 and last till March 25, while preparatory exams will be conducted from March 14 to March 25. The new timetable has been shuffled slightly compared to the timetable announced earlier. While previously, exams were to last till May 4, now they are extended till May 6.
New schedule
April 16: Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths
April 18: Political Science, Statistics
April 19: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
April 20: History, Physics
April 21: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marati, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
April 22: Logic, Business Studies
April 23: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry
April 25: Economics
April 26: Hindi
April 28: Kannada
April 29: Arabic
April 30: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
May 2: Geography, Biology
May 4: English
May 6: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science