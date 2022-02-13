STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Must create atmosphere for all to get eduction: BC Nagesh

Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday said that an atmosphere should be created where every individual can be uplifted by being given the opportunity of education.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:15 AM

Karnataka Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

Speaking at the Future of Education conference organised by the Art of Living foundation, he said that efforts to make education more digitised, while preserving the social and personal aspects of it, should be made. “When I spoke to school children, they said that they preferred going to classes and interacting with their teachers; an environment was created where they were observed and helped with their mistakes; they also said that they missed walking back and forth from school with their friends,” Nagesh said.

