Must create atmosphere for all to get eduction: BC Nagesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday said that an atmosphere should be created where every individual can be uplifted by being given the opportunity of education.

Speaking at the Future of Education conference organised by the Art of Living foundation, he said that efforts to make education more digitised, while preserving the social and personal aspects of it, should be made. “When I spoke to school children, they said that they preferred going to classes and interacting with their teachers; an environment was created where they were observed and helped with their mistakes; they also said that they missed walking back and forth from school with their friends,” Nagesh said.