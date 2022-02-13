STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Row over schoolchildren offering namaz at Ilkal school

The incident was reported in the Maulana Azad English Medium School, which is operating under the Department of Minority Welfare, on Friday.

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Amid the hijab and saffron shawl row, a purported video of six students offering namaz on the premises of the government school in Ilkal town went viral on social media on Saturday.

Sources said, “Six students wearing hijab, studying in Class 6, have offered namaz during the lunch break on the school premises. It is for the first time that these students have offered prayers here.”

The incident was reported in the Maulana Azad English Medium School, which is operating under the Department of Minority Welfare, on Friday. The video went viral on Saturday. Soon, the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Ilkal arrived at the school and submitted a report to higher authorities. The teachers claimed that they did not have any knowledge of the students offering prayers.

HY Karkoon, headmaster of the school, said, “I had earlier cautioned the students not to offer prayers (namaz) on the school premises. There are 232 students in this school. The students have offered prayers when the teachers were serving food for the remaining students during the break. The six students neither took permission of any staff member nor informed us about offering namaz in the school. We will also ensure that such incidents don’t occur in the school in future.”

Srishail Biradar, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, said, “The Ilkal BEO conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to me. I issued a show-cause notice to the headmaster. However, we will not subject the students and their parents to a probe,” he said.

