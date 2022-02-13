Some forces causing rift in coastal Karnataka: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Refusing to blame any particular political party or organisation for the hijab row, former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said that there are forces that create one or the other issue in the coastal belt for political gain.

Addressing a press meet here, he said it is very difficult to say how the controversy began, but added that some organisations have massive power to create such issues for political gain, which should not happen. “I never tried to do politics on the basis of religion and hatred,” he said, recalling how he resolved the ‘Idgah issue’ during his tenure.

Referring to Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena deserting the NDA, the ex-PM predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face fresh issues once the results, of the five states that are going to polls, are out. He said it is difficult for national parties to rule the country without the support of regional ones, and also stressed the need for secular parties to put up a united front.

However, he regretted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling JDS a B-team of the BJP during the last Assembly elections.