Two days of Karnataka Assembly session may look at electoral reforms

Terming electoral reforms as an important subject vital for democracy, Kageri reiterated that it needs to be debated and discussed by intellectuals, opinion-makers and a cross section of people.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti call on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Opposition has been demanding more time to discuss pressing issues, such as the Bitcoin scam and Mekedatu, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has said that he will explore the possibility of earmarking two days out of the present session, exclusively to discuss electoral reforms. 

Terming electoral reforms as an important subject vital for democracy, Kageri reiterated that it needs to be debated and discussed by intellectuals, opinion-makers and a cross-section of people.

“I wish that the Assembly initiates a robust debate so that it reverberates across all sections and stratas of society.”  He said that he would take up the issue with the floor leaders of all parties in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee and finalise the dates for the discussion. “I have also requested the Chairman of the Legislative Council to take up the matter for discussion in the Upper House,” the Speaker said, disclosing that he has written letters to the Heads of Educations Institutions, and Vice-Chancellors, requesting them to initiate discussion on electoral reforms.

