Udupi Congress calls hijab row a ‘BJP tactic’

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Commenting on the hijab row, Udupi District Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor alleged that the BJP always played the tactic of dividing people by whipping up religious sentiments right before elections.

“All these days, Muslim girls wore hijab inside classrooms, which has suddenly been made an issue. Wearing hijab is the Constitutional right of Muslim girls. Now, the BJP government has spoiled the mindset of children by dividing them on religious lines,” he rued. In a press release, Kodavoor pointed out that the hijab row could have been solved amicably much earlier.