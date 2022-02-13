STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat gets armed guard following threat calls

Sources said that based on further analysis, it will be decided whether 24-hour armed protection has to be given to the MLA by deputing a team of armed guards at his residence.

Policemen hold a route march in Gangolli town of Udupi district on Saturday

By Express News Service

UDUPI Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat was provided with an armed guard on Saturday, after he reportedly received threat calls from unknown phone numbers over the hijab row. Bhat said he received threat calls through the internet over the hijab issue, but he did not seek any gunman from the district police. However, a gunman was deputed for his protection, following a decision by the district police.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Bhat said that he does not fear such threats, as many Muslims have also supported his stand over hijab. ‘’I have already informed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra about receiving threat calls, and if intelligence reports suggest beefing up security for me, the police will do so. But I am not the one to seek it, as these types of threats do not inflict fear in me,” he said. 

Sources said that based on further analysis, it will be decided whether 24-hour armed protection has to be given to the MLA by deputing a team of armed guards at his residence. The current level of security given to Bhat is usually accorded to ministers or other political VIPs.

