Won’t disturb OBC quota for panchayat polls: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will hold a separate meeting with experts to discuss how the OBC quota can be kept intact for the zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

“In the wake of the Supreme Court order on providing reservations only for SC/STs and not for OBCs, we will discuss its impact in the state. A decision will be taken on how to conduct the polls without disturbing the reservations for other backward classes (OBCs),” he said.

Sources said that the chief minister will hold the meeting with ministers hailing from backward classes, department officials and also legal experts.Bommai’s assurance has given hope to aspirants of zilla and taluk panchayat polls, especially OBCs.