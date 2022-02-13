STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Won’t disturb OBC quota for panchayat polls: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will hold a separate meeting with experts to discuss how the OBC quota can be kept intact for the zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

Published: 13th February 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will hold a separate meeting with experts to discuss how the OBC quota can be kept intact for the zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

“In the wake of the Supreme Court order on providing reservations only for SC/STs and not for OBCs, we will discuss its impact in the state. A decision will be taken on how to conduct the polls without disturbing the reservations for other backward classes (OBCs),” he said.

Sources said that the chief minister will hold the meeting with ministers hailing from backward classes, department officials and also legal experts.Bommai’s assurance has given hope to aspirants of zilla and taluk panchayat polls, especially OBCs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai OBC quota panchayat elections Karnataka
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp