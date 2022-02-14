STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24-year-old man arrested in Hassan after raping 11-year-old girl, dumping her in tank

One of the villagers who was in the field happened to hear the girl who was screaming for help. He rushed to the spot and rescued her.

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A 24-year-old man allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl and dumped her in a tank in a village in Hassan taluk. According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

The accused, who was identified as Keerthi Sagar, allegedly lured the girl while she was playing with her friends near her house. He took her to an isolated place where he raped her and later tied her legs and dumped her in a tank adjacent to the village.

One of the villagers who was in the field happened to hear the girl who was screaming for help. He rushed to the spot and rescued her.

Learning of the incident, the parents admitted her to the HIMS hospital in Hassan. During the interrogation, the accused admitted that he picked up the girl after offering a gift, took her to the outskirts of the village and raped her. The man who is in judicial custody is said to be a neighbour of the girl.

