BJP purposely delaying polls to zilla panchayat: Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi alleged that the BJP is purposely delaying conducting the zilla panchayat/taluk panchayat polls, and has instead set up a committee. 

Published: 14th February 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi alleged that the BJP is purposely delaying conducting the zilla panchayat/taluk panchayat polls, and has instead set up a committee. 

Alleging that the BJP is not interested in conducting ZP/TP elections, Satish told reporters here on Sunday that though there was an opportunity to conduct the polls, they (BJP) unnecessarily appointed a committee. The panel was formed to delay the polls, which the ruling party is not interested in holding, he added.

When asked about the hijab and saffron shawl row, Satish said that the issue is in court, which will take a decision soon. Protests took place in some regions and not in all parts of the state. However, currently there is peace in the state, he reflected. While speaking about the Goa elections, Satish said that there is a wave in favor of Congress in Goa, and the party has won 17 seats in Goa during the last elections. 

