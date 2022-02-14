STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hijab row: Govt order erroneous and illegal, argues students' counsel before HC bench

He was continuing his argument against the government order before the full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, which is hearing pleas on the hijab row

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The order issued by the state government prescribing uniforms in school and college campuses is erroneous and illegal as it says that banning the hijab is not a violation of Article 25 of the Constitution and leaves the decision to the discretion of the College Development Committee (CDC) headed by an MLA, which is a mockery of the fundamental right to freedom, senior advocate Devadutt Kamat, representing a batch of students from Udupi district, argued before the Karnataka High Court on Monday.

Kamat was continuing his argument against the government order dated February 5, 2022 before the full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, which is hearing pleas on the hijab row.

He argued that the students used to wear headscarves to college for the last two years since their admission. This is not a case where the students are insisting on different uniforms. They are only saying that they only cover their head with a scarf of the same colour as the prescribed uniform, he said. The state should facilitate this, he pleaded, adding that the respective governments have permitted students to wear headscarves matching the colour of the uniform in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry

Kamat also pointed out that the order in question doesn't apply to minority institutions which are private institutions and applies only to government institutions.

He further contended that the essential religious practice should not be left to the CDC which is an extra legal committee because there is no sanction in law. Therefore, students have not only challenged the government order but also sought that they be allowed to go to classes with headscarves of the colour of the uniform, he argued.

Meanwhile, two interlocutory applications were mentioned before the court by senior advocate prof Ravi Varma Kumar. One is seeking clarification on the interim order dated February 11, 2022. The second one is for deferring the hearing of these petitions till the last phase of elections are over in Uttar Pradesh and other states. The counsel submitted that wide publicity of the case, more so on social media, will have an adverse effect on the polls.

However, the Chief Justice said that the applications have not been listed. "How can the election be affected by these proceedings? If this request is made by the election commission or some authority which is holding elections, then we can consider at an appropriate time," the Chief Justice said before adjourning further hearing to Tuesday.

Request to media by CJ

Before resuming the hearing, the full bench headed by the Chief Justice said: "We may make a request to the media that our earnest request is that they should be more responsible. Let us make an efforts to bring peace and tranquility in the state and let us all be more responsible citizens. We are live streaming the proceedings and request the media to see to its responsibility, which is the fourth pillar of democracy."  

